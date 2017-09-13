Lil Uzi Vert Ranking in Big Dollars off XO Tour Llif3 Single

From Soundcloud to double platinum ain’t bad. By Chuck West
Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert smash hit XO Tour Llif3 is killing it. See how much money its made the rapper so far.

Most know Uzi, the Philadelphia born rapper, is one of the top artist in the game right now. Dude’s smash hit XO Tour Llif3 is not only crushing on the charts but bringing in crazy doe for Uzi.

So his numbers for the hit single has leaked and it’s pretty impressive. According to a report, the song ‘XO Tour Llif3’ has amassed $4.5 Million from streaming revenue alone since its release.

And from that total Uzi’s piece of the pie is $900,000. So he’s made almost a million dollars so far – not bad, huh?

