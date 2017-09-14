Suge Knight’s Fiancée and Business Manager Indicted For Selling Video to TMZ

By Robyn Collins

Marion “Suge” Knight’s fiancée Tollin Kelly and business partner Mark Blankenship worked together for over a month to broker a deal to sell a sealed video from Knight’s 2015 hit and run incident to TMZ, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

The event killed Terry Carter and injured Cle “Bone” Sloan during the production of the movie Straight Outta Compton.

The video is reported as showing damning evidence from the deadly incident, and the pair were allegedly aware it was sealed under protective order.

Knight is facing murder and attempted murder charges from the incident.

Kelly and Blankenship were indicted on July 28 on a count of conspiracy to violate a court order, conspiracy to obstruct justice and conspiracy to commit grand theft.

Kelly pleaded not guilty, but could face up to three years in state prison if found otherwise. The same fate could befall Blankenship, who has not yet been arraigned.