SZA, Post Malone and Khalid Add Spark to Lorde’s “Homemade Dynamite” Remix

Lorde just dropped the remix to her song ‘Homemade Dynamite’ featuring a star-studded roster of artists.

The indie pop artist’s original song has been a huge success garnering over 50 million streams, so the new version most definitely delivers to the track some new life.

The remix features SZA, Post Malone, and Khalid, and it comes at the perfect time as Lorde gets her Melodrama World Tour in the U.K under way.

The “Homemade Dynamite” remix is now available to stream or download across all major providers. You can listen to it below.