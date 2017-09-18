Adidas Surpasses Jordan as No. 2 Sneaker Brand in America

"Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman." By Chuck West
HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY - JULY 05: Derek Rose of Chicago Bulls visits adidas headquarter at Herzogenaurach on July 5, 2013 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. (Photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images for adidas)
Adidas is on one serious roll as it overtakes Jordan as the new number two shoe company in the country.

Remember that classic bar “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman” that Kanye delivered on The Life of Pablo’s “Facts (Charlie Heat Version)”?

It finally happened! Well, sort of.

Adidas as a company has moved passed his ‘Airness’ claiming the number two spot for kicks in America, as announced on Twitter by Matt Powell.

As of now, the company controls 13 percent of the sneaker market. How much impact Kanye may or may not have had in this total number is not determined.

But he had to have some sort of impact though, right?

