Adidas Surpasses Jordan as No. 2 Sneaker Brand in America

Adidas is on one serious roll as it overtakes Jordan as the new number two shoe company in the country.

Remember that classic bar “Yeezy, Yeezy, Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman” that Kanye delivered on The Life of Pablo’s “Facts (Charlie Heat Version)”?

It finally happened! Well, sort of.

Adidas as a company has moved passed his ‘Airness’ claiming the number two spot for kicks in America, as announced on Twitter by Matt Powell.

Adidas has overtaken Jordan as the #2 brand in U.S. sport footwear. This is an achievement I never thought I would see in my lifetime. — Matt Powell (@NPDMattPowell) September 18, 2017

As of now, the company controls 13 percent of the sneaker market. How much impact Kanye may or may not have had in this total number is not determined.

But he had to have some sort of impact though, right?