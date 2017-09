I was on IG last night and I came across a video of this young lady playing guitar in her room, and I was instantly intrigued. I must have spent a whole hour on her page watching video clips of her playing on her dope baby blue electric guitar.

I taught Beyonce's former lead guitarist @bibimcgill a guitar lesson 🌈💛🔥😊🎸 A post shared by Melanie Faye (@rainbow_fever_1998_) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

How dope is this? Melanie had a jam session with Beyonce’s former lead guitarist. They vibe so well together.

This is how I feel today A post shared by Melanie Faye (@rainbow_fever_1998_) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT