Caliente En la Mañana! Tempo!

Tempo!
David Sanchez Badillo was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Tempo studied in the Escuela Libre de Música Juan Morel Campos of the municipality. At the age of five years moved to upstate Haverstraw, New York, Rockland County, with his family for a period of four years.He returned to Puerto Rico and at the age of 11 began to write his first rap lyrics. He began his career by participating in talent shows.Under the label Buddha’s Productions, his album Game Over was released in 1999 with appearances by Héctor & Tito and MC Ceja among others. New Game was released the next year with appearances by Baby Rasta & Gringo and Maicol & Manuel among others. Both albums where certified gold shortly after. Tempo also acted as co-producer on the album Buddha’s Family, which received a gold record certification. He produced the album Vida Eterna by Getto & Gastam in 2002. During this time he also recorded El que Tenia que Llegar for DJ Frank’s Time to Kill, Empiezo la Accion for Boricuas NY vol 2 and Tu y Quien Mas for the compilation album from Alex Gárgolas titled Gargolas vol 3.His album Éxitos is a compilation released by Sony, comprising mainly old material but also featuring new songs.In October 10, 2002, Tempo was detained and imprisoned for drug trafficking. While he was in prison, previously recorded songs where released in various compilation albums. In 2003 came “Quien Quiere Guerra” on “Desafio”(2004) and “Van A Ver Lo Que Es Muerte” on “Las Plagas 2″(2003). In 2004, the song “Que Es Lo Que Quiere?” was released in DJ Nelson’s Flow la Discoteka.Free Tempo was released June 2009. This production received a nomination under Best Long Form Music Video in the Latin Grammy Awards of 2009 for the video which featured The London Symphony Orchestra. Tempo was released on October 9, 2013 to a halfway house in Puerto Rico for 6 months to finish his sentence. During this time he was able to record his mixtape Free Music, which was released as a free download on his official website on December 21, 2013.His first concert after his release was in May 17, 2014 in the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.