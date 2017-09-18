Win Tickets To #UPNEXT LIVE: Westside Gunn & Conway

Filed Under: Westside Gunn and Conway
Image courtesy Toads Place

HOT 93.7’s #UPNEXT LIVE feat. Westside Gunn & Conway is coming to Toads Place in New Haven this October, and we want you to be in the building!

On Friday, October 13th, HOT 93.7 presents #UPNEXT LIVE featuring WESTSIDE GUNN & CONWAY / BENNY / SMOKE DZA at the legendary Toads Place in New Haven. Tickets are on sale now at ToadsPlace.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Hot 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the HOT Morning Crew AND Kid Fresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

