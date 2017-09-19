Caliente En la Mañana!!! Wisin Y Yandel!

Who has always been Hot in the Spanish Community Stevey!

Wisin & Yandel are a Puerto Rican reggaeton duo consisting of (Wisin) and (Yandel). They started their career in and have been together since, winning several awards during that time, including a Grammy Award in 2009, being the first and the only reggaeton artists who won it.In late 2013, they announced to take a pause in their careers as a duo, after their Líderes tour.According to Yandel, they have not disbanded. Wisin y yandel With more than 15 million albums sold internationally, it is considered the most successful reggaetón duo of all time and history of that genre.