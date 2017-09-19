Cardi B Recruits Kodak Black for ‘Bodak Yellow’ Remix

By Scott T. Sterling

Cardi B has tapped fellow rapper Kodak Black for a new remix of her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.”

Related: Cardi B. Explains the Inspiration for ‘Bodak Yellow’



“I named it ‘Bodak Yellow’ because the flow of the song will remind you of a song that Kodak Black did called ‘No Flockin,'” Cardi B revealed in an interview with Genius about the song’s inspiration.

In the same clip, Kodak Black admits that the song made him a Cardi B fan. “At first, I ain’t gon’ lie, I didn’t really like Cardi B But then I heard that ‘Bodak Yellow.’ I like the song.”

Listen to Cardi B and Kodak Black on the explicit remix of “Bodak Yellow” now at Radio.com.