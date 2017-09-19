Juicy J Drops Guest Heavy Mixtape ‘Highly Intoxicated’

By Annie Reuter
Four months after he dropped his Gas Face mixtape, Juicy J is back on the grind with a new guest heavy mixtape called Highly Intoxicated.
On Monday (September 18), Juicy J made his new mixtape available online and it boasts features from a slew of artists including Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Smokepurpp, XXXTentacion, Slim Jxmmi, and Project Pat. Production on the project was assisted by Mike WiLL Made-It, Key Wane, TM-88, Crazy Mike, Southside, and $uicide Boy$.
Fans can listen to the entire mixtape at Radio.com and view the track listing below.
Highly Intoxicated track listing:
1. “Intro”
2. “Highly Intoxicated”
3. “Show Time” (feat. XXXTentacion)
4. “Bitch From The Gram”
5. “That Ain’t You”
6. “Freaky” (feat. A$AP Rocky & $uicideboy$)
7. “Dope Fiend”
8. “D’Usse & Ciroc” (feat. Smokepurpp)
9. “Big Tymer”
10. “Kamasutra” (feat. Cardi B)
11. “Dats What I Thought”
12. “Call My Lawyer”
13. “Up There” (feat. YKOM)
14. “Watch Money Fall” (feat. Rick Ross & Project Pat)
15. “Always High” (feat. Wiz Khalifa)
16. “Petty” (feat. Project Pat & Go)
17. “Get Back” (feat. T Shyne & Slim Jxmmi)
18. “What Did I Do”