Porsche Unveils its New Hybrid Superyacht Called the GTT 115

Porsche is jumping in the luxury boat business by introducing its $6.7 Million superyacht.

The luxury brand is known for its extremely expensive and sleek sports cars. But know the company is dipping its toes into the boat business, revealing its latest project the ‘GTT 115’.

The superyacht is designed by the German company’s design house Studio F.A. Porsche. The GTT 115 was built by Dynamiq and is being billed as a “Gran Turismo for the seas.”

Get this. There will only be 7 of these beautiful yachts made, and they’re going for $6.7 Million a pop.

So, Diddy, Hov get your check books ready!

