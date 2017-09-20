Former Roc-A-Fella Boss Dame Dash Selling Off Items From His Personal Collection

Damon “Dame” Dash is selling off a bunch of personal valuables in his collection.

If you’re a fan of rare sneakers and music memorabilia (like myself), then you should be amped about some of the items being sold by Roc-A-Fella co-founder Dame Dash.

Dame, with the help of eBay seller shoezeum, is unloading a bunch of collectibles, including rare sneakers and music plaques given to him by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

So, if you’re looking to snatch up plaques from classic albums such as Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, In My Lifetime Vol. 1, 2, and 3; or Cam’ron and Aaliyah to name a few – you can place a bid!

Hit Shoezeum’s eBay page to see more items here.