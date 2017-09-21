Artists of the Day: They

Rap duo “They” came into the studio a couple of weeks ago to do an interview with us, “the Hot Morning Crew.” I heard a song or two by them, but in the interview they brought up this song… They said it has this horn that fans go nuts over at their shows. I had never heard it before so I checked it out, and it’s lit.

I looked up all the songs they did, and my jaw dropped when I saw they did a song with Skrillex and ZHU. But not just any song, I have been hooked on this song for a minute!

Here’s the interview with THEY and the Hot Morning Crew. Make sure you like, and subscribe!