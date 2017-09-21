DJ Khaled Will Host BET Awards

By Robyn Collins

DJ Khaled will host the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The producer made the announcement on Instagram, writing: “@bet @hiphopawards IN MIAMI !!! IM YOUR HOST! KHALED KHALED.”

Related: Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B & DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

The artist, who has been nominated in multiple categories said in a statement, “I am so excited to host the BET Hip Hop Awards for a second year. This is such an iconic show that highlights the hustle of hip-hop artists in the industry.”

“It is a huge honor to be a part of a night that pays homage to some of the greatest talent of our generation and I’m looking forward to the amazing performances and tributes,” he continued. “You know I’ll be bringing the cloth talk and the keys, Hip Hop Awards 2017 is going to be major!”

Khaled, Cardi B, and Kendrick Lamar, are all up for nine awards. JAY-Z and Chance the Rapper have five nominations each.

This year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards ceremony will air Tuesday, October 10 at 8pm ET/PT.