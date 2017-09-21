Khalid Releases Rough Draft of New Acoustic Song “Perfect”

Khalid shares an unreleased accoustic song named ‘Perfect’.

It’s always good for artist to surprise us every now and again. In this case Khalid took the time to upload an unfinished song for his fans on SoundCloud. This isn’t a new thing for Khalid as he’s done this before with a track called ‘Saved’.

Talking about the song, Khalid went on to say that it’s a “a song from the soul.”

His final message to his fans read like this:

“The first song I released was a rough draft on SoundCloud. I’m leaving this on SoundCloud as well. Thank you guys, love you.”

Anyway, the song is raw and unedited, so check it out below and tell us what you think!