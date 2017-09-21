NBA Star Damian Lillard Drops “Run It Up” Single With Lil Wayne

By Chuck West
Filed Under: Damian Lillard, lil wayne, NBA
Damian-Lillard-JBL
Image via JBL.com

Damian Lillard aka Dame D.O.L.L.A. got bars!

So lets keep it real for second. Most of these atheletes who try to be rappers on the side are trash. However, in Dame’s case, he definitely doesn’t fit in that mold we’ve become all to accustomed to seeing.

With his latest album projected to release some time next month, Dame went ahead and dropped this single ‘Run It Up’ featuring Lil Wayne.

For those of you who don’t know his skill set then you should familiarize yourself by doing a simple YouTube search.

Hear Dame’s new song below.

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live