Caliente En La Mañana! We will be at New Britain City Hall taking Donations for Puerto Rico&Caribbean on Monday Sept 25!

By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: caribbean, Puerto Rico

#HotMorningCrew Stevey Newnez  and  Genesis Robles  have  team up  with  The Mayor  Of  New Britain  Erin Stewart  and  the New Britain Puerto Rican Society  to  take  Donations!

When: Monday Sept 25th

Where: New Britain City Hall 27 W. Main St. New Britain, Connecticut

What to Donate: Water, Non Perishable Food, Diapers, Baby Formula

Time: 11a-2p and then 5p-7p

Please help us spread the word to help our fellow brothers and sisters in need. #UnitedforPuertoRico

A post shared by Marc Anthony (@marcanthony) on

Con Dios todo se puede!

 

