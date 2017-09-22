Caliente En La Mañana! We will be at New Britain City Hall taking Donations for Puerto Rico&Caribbean on Monday Sept 25!

#Repost @therealhot937 #HotMorningCrew @steveynewnez & @therealgenesisrobles teamed up with Mayor of #NewBritain @stewartfornb & #NBPuertoRicanSocietyClub! They will be taking donations of #Water #nonperishablefood #Diapers #Babyformula for #PuertoRico & #Caribbean This #Monday Sept 25th two time periods 11a-2p then again from 5p-7p! This will all be taking place at New Britain #CityHall 27 W. Main St. #UnitedforPuertoRico #UnidosPorPuertoRico 🇵🇷

