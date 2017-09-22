Caliente En La Mañana! We will be at New Britain City Hall taking Donations for Puerto Rico&Caribbean on Monday Sept 25!

#HotMorningCrew Stevey Newnez and Genesis Robles have team up with The Mayor Of New Britain Erin Stewart and the New Britain Puerto Rican Society to take Donations!
When: Monday Sept 25th
Where: New Britain City Hall 27 W. Main St. New Britain, Connecticut
What to Donate: Water, Non Perishable Food, Diapers, Baby Formula
Time: 11a-2p and then 5p-7p
Con Dios todo se puede!