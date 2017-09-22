JAY-Z Opens Up on Trump: ‘This is a Joke’

By Scott T. Sterling

While JAY-Z has remained quiet on the subject of America’s current president since the election, he spoke openly about Trump and the state of America during an interview with Clara Amfo for BBC Radio 1 this week.

“I believe that everything that happens in life is for your greatest good, and I don’t think that this is happening if we weren’t prepared to handle it,” Hova said. “I’m just looking forward to what’s next after that, because usually when things are darkest, then light is on its way. I’m not fearful.”

The rapper also got very candid in his comments about the Trump presidency, not pulling any punches when revealing his true thoughts on 45, albeit without mentioning him by name.

“I believe that we are resilient, especially us as black people and especially the culture. We’ve been through so much more than this guy,” he explained. “This guy, I’m looking at him like, man, this is a joke, with all—I can’t even say with all due respect—with all disrespect. I just think he’s not a very sophisticated man, especially when it comes to the idea of until everyone is free, no one is free. Period. That’s just a fact.”

“We are all linked some kind of way,” he continued. “So if you oppress a certain people, everyone is in danger, karmically and in real life. If I’m being oppressed and you have this big, nice mansion, I’m coming inside there. That’s gonna happen, that’s just how life is. So just on a practical level, that just makes sense. On a spiritual and karmic level, if we’re all children of God, then we’re all brothers and sisters, and at some point, if you’re doing that to your brother, then that can’t last.”