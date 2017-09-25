J. Cole Wants You to Boycott the NFL

By Scott T. Sterling

The NFL was a political hotbed yesterday (Sept. 24) in light of President Trump’s statements over the weekend regarding football players who kneel during the national anthem.

Rapper J. Cole has waded into the fray, firing off a tweet storm calling for a boycott of the NFL.

“God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today,” Cole tweeted. “But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and its owners.”

Cole also invoked former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick still not having a job in the NFL, adding that “Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice.”

The rapper goes on to suggest a “third-party investigator approved by the NFL Players Association to determine if Kaepernick was denied a job unfairly as punishment for his stance. (I know, I know) and compensate the man for his losses if they determine he was.”

He later added that fans should boycott advertising sponsors: “That’s when the magic happens. And sadly, in this capitalistic world we live in, that’s when your voice is heard. When you hurt the pockets.”

Further into the string of tweets, Cole tells fans, “I respect whatever you decide to do. Watch or don’t watch, whatever’s in your heart. But I’m not watching til it feel right…This may be the biggest opportunity we have ever been presented to come together and show the world and ourselves our true economic power.”

The tweet below leads to J. Cole’s full thread.