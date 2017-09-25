Post Malone Dethrones DJ Khaled for Apple Music’s Single Week Streaming Record

By Chuck West
Photo: Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

Post Malone’s hot single “Rockstar” is crushing it on Apple Music.

Move over DJ Khaled!

Rockstar featuring 21 Savage has amassed more than 25 million streams in its first week of release on Apple Music.

A big part of the reason for the record getting the amount of streams it received was thanks in large part to its placement. Apple strategically placed ‘Rockstar’ on three of its biggest hip hop playlists: The A-List, It’s Lit, and #OnRepeat. 

That said, the song is performing well, validating the placement its been given. Surely this momentum will continue once Post’s album Beerbongs & Bentleys drops later this year.

