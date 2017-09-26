Roc Nation to Help Hurricane Reflief By Auctioning Jackets Signed By Jay-Z, J. Cole & Cardi B

Roc Nation’s latest charity effort helps those in need while catering to fans.

If you’re a humanitarian and an ardent fan of music, then you’d appreciate this offering from Jay-Z and company.

Jay’s Roc Nation label is auctioning off jackets signed by most of the stars who performed at the mogul’s yearly Made In America Festival.

The jacket with the festival name on it will have the signatures of Jay himself, Migos, J. Cole, Pusha T, and more.

The other available jackets—LIBERTY, FREEDOM, and TIDAL—include signatures from 21 Savage, Vic Mensa, Cardi B, Run the Jewels, Stormzy, London on da Track, and many more.

This is a dope gesture from Jigga. For those who want to help and own a rare piece of memorabilia history, head here.