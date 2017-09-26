Roc Nation to Help Hurricane Reflief By Auctioning Jackets Signed By Jay-Z, J. Cole & Cardi B

By Chuck West
Filed Under: Cardi B, J. Cole, Jay-Z, roc nation
Photo: Jewel Samad / AFP / Getty Images

Roc Nation’s latest charity effort helps those in need while catering to fans.

If you’re a humanitarian and an ardent fan of music, then you’d appreciate this offering from Jay-Z and company.

Jay’s Roc Nation label is auctioning off jackets signed by most of the stars who performed at the mogul’s yearly Made In America Festival.

The jacket with the festival name on it will have the signatures of Jay himself, Migos, J. Cole, Pusha T, and more.

The other available jackets—LIBERTY, FREEDOM, and TIDAL—include signatures from 21 Savage, Vic Mensa, Cardi B, Run the Jewels, Stormzy, London on da Track, and many more.

This is a dope gesture from Jigga. For those who want to help and own a rare piece of memorabilia history, head here.

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live