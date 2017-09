Jon Bellion is a singer, rapper, and producer from New York. He is truly a great human being. His humble and sweet spirit oozes out of him. His album, ‘Human Condition’ takes me right back to high school. I saw Jon Bellion live in New York at Webster Hall my junior year in high school, and it was an amazing experience.

Coolest, most humble performer out here right now🙏🔥 A post shared by Genesis ☀ (@therealgenesisrobles) on Jul 30, 2016 at 7:47am PDT

After kicking it with Jon backstage, I really saw why this man is so likable… He’s so kind and layed back.

@jonbellion was amazing last night A post shared by Genesis ☀ (@therealgenesisrobles) on Jul 30, 2016 at 7:46am PDT