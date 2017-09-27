Caliente En La Mañana! Marc Anthony Gives It to Trump! Ay Dios Mio!

Mr. President shut the fuck up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico . We are American citizens too.

IG @steveynewnez | TWITTER @steveynewnez | FACEBOOK Stevey Newnez Stevey Newnez is a New Britain native and a graduate from CSB. We are excited to have this ball of energy to add to the Hot Morning Crew! This Urban Latino is known as...