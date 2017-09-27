G-Eazy and Cardi B on Jimmy Fallon!

By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Cardi B, G-Eazy

G-Eazy and Cardi B perform there hit “No Limit” on Fallon Tuesday Night! Cardi B is set to go on Tour with G-Eazy! Cardi has the #1 Hit on the Billboard #Top100

