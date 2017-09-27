G-Eazy and Cardi B on Jimmy Fallon!

What a day ! I feel like it’s my Graduation,Birthday and prom at the same time ! You see Atlantic wanted me to take a flight in the AM for a meeting and to pick up my Platinum plaque…Didn’t know it was a big surprise with my family ,friends, Gang and the girls that I used to work good and bad nights with back in Sues Rendezvous.Also fans and people that been supporting me since day one ,All of them there for ME!! Thank you I’m beyond happy!! #BARDIGANG ..Wish my mom and sister was there and My man and Charlemagne but gotta take of business !!!

