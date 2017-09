Gucci Mane is set on taking over anything he sets foot in. This time it’s a clothing line.

Gucci may be getting tired of hyping his namesake and is finally ready to promote his own clothing brand. The Atlanta legend’s clothes will be called Delantic (which is Gucci Mane’s middle name) “also stands for independence, as a business, as an aspiration, as a culture.”

The Delantic site is live but only taking emails. Here’s how some of the pieces will look below.

