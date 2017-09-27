Justin Timberlake Expected To Finalize Performance At The 2018 Super Bowl LII

Last week’s riff about Jay-Z declining the invitation to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl came at a surprise for fans. Jay-Z was rumored to be joining Justin Timberlake on that state in Minnesota. The last time Justin Timberlake performed at the big game was in 2004 when Janet Jackson had the historical “wardrobe malfunction.” With his fifth solo album on the way, Justin Timberlake is expecting to finalize his performance at the 2018 Super Bowl LII. It all goes down Sunday, February 8, 2018 at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.