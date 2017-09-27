Yo Gotti Boy Charged With Attempted Murder of Young Dolph, Two More Suspects at Large

More details on the shooting of Young Dolph continue to surface, with a suspect in custody.

A dude reported to being an associate of Yo Gotti has been arrested. Corey McClendon was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of Young Dolph and is being held on a $1 Million bond.

Officers indicated there are two more suspects at large. In an attempt to bring some clarity to the situation, Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck told the press that Dolph’s shooting was likely the result of a feud.

“[He was] targeted because of who he is and some kind of beef that’s ongoing,” Beck said. “I think this was something he brought with him from across the United States.”

So far nothing new has been verified about Dolph’s current condition. He still remains in critical but stable condition.

