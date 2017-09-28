Be The First To Get Your Tickets To See Lil Pump

Image courtesy Live Nation

Lil PUMP is coming to the Dome at Oakdale this December… and now you can be among the FIRST to purchase your tickets to the show with the special Radio Presale!

On Monday December 11, Lil PUMP will perform live at the Dome at Oakdale in Wallingford, CT. Tickets go on sale Friday September 29th at 10am at LiveNation.com… but from 10AM TO 10PM ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 28th, you can be among the first to purchase tickets!

All you need to do is CLICK HERE and use the special password BOSS

Don’t miss your shot to pick up great seats to the show… the presale is only live 10am until 10pm Thursday, so Get Your Tickets NOW!!!

LIL PUMP

Monday, December 11  8pm

Dome at Oakdale

95 So. Turnpike Road | Wallingford CT

All General Admission Tickets: $25*

Tickets On Sale Friday Sept 29 at 10am

Buy tickets at Oakdale.com, Box Office, or Charge By Phone 800-745-3000

*addnl fees apply to all ticket prices / dates & time subject to change

