Childish Gambino (b/k/a Donald Glover) celebrates yet another achievement.

Donald Glover has been on a tear as of late, racking up just about every award and accolade you can think of from Emmy Awards, leading roles in movies, and platinum records.

The dude was casted to play Lando Calrissian in the next Star Wars for god sakes. Now Glover can add another notch on his belt for his hugely successful single ‘Redbone’ as it just reached triple-platinum status.

Seriously, what can’t this guy do?

