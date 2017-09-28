Drake Sends Happy Birthday Message to Lil Wayne

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Wayne turned 35 yesterday, and his friend Drake didn’t forget to mark the occasion.

Drake send Wayne a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram to honor his label head’s thirty-fifth trip around the sun.

“Happy Birthday bossssssy! Thank you for the endless tools and the inspiration!” Drake wrote.

“I would have been lost at how to maneuver this game without watching you do it first. I remember when they told you that it was impossible to build a skate ramp on your roof…and then I came back and you were skating on your roof. Please never change. Love for life.”

