Young Thug Drops Racy ‘Relationship’ Video Featuring Future

By Hayden Wright

The premise of Young Thug and Future’s “Relationship” is fairly straightforward: You can play the field and maintain one-on-one connections with all the ladies in your orbit. Or as they put it in the chorus, “I’m in a relationship with all my b——, yeah.”

In a new video for the song, Young Thug and Future test their hypothesis on a yacht in a series of Girls Gone Wild-style party scenarios. The party gets out of hand and ultimately the luxury vacation goes full-tilt Caligula.

Women romp on beds, make out with one another and as day turns to night, the rappers turn to a night-vision camera. It’s certainly one interpretation of “having it all.”

“Relationship” is the sixth track on Young Thug’s Thugger Girls mixtape and was produced by Billboard Hitmakers and BLSSD. Watch the video here:

