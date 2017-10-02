Caliente En La Mañana! Musicologo !

Stevey What is HOT in the Spanish Industry?

Dembow is a genre of Caribbean popular music or musical rhythm originally from Jamaica. It was developed in the 1980s, with its origins rooted in reggae. It wasn’t until the mid-1990s that a renewed interest in this style of music began, and eventually led to its popularity in the 2000s. The main element of dembow music is its rhythm, which is somewhat reminiscent of reggaeton and dancehall music, but with a more constant rhythm and faster than reggaeton. Rhythm and melodies in dembow tend to be simple and repetitive. Perreo is a dance that formed as part of the dembow scene in the 1990s in the Dominican Republic. In the 2000s, it became associated with reggaeton and dancehall music.