Connecticut Dream It Do It

By Nancy Barrow

Manufacturing Month is here, and we’re spotlighting the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology… know as CCAT.

Connecticut. Dream It. Do It. engages youth and helps them discover careers in manufacturing. CCAT brings together a coalition of business and trade associations, educational institutions, economic development and workforce organizations, and manufacturers from throughout the state to focus on enhancing Connecticut’s manufacturing workforce and the industry.

Connecticut. Dream It. Do It. addresses a high priority among manufacturers– creating the next generation of skilled workers.

 

