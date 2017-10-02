Hot Morning Crew Interview with Derek Fisher

By Genesis Robles
Filed Under: Dancing With the Stars, Derek Fisher, hot morning crew, NBA
(Eric McCandles)

Click the link below to listen to NBA basketball player Derek Fisher talk about his experience on “Dancing With the Stars.”

gettyimages 849224216 Hot Morning Crew Interview with Derek Fisher

(Eric McCandless)

Happy birthday @KobeBryant! Older and wiser!

A post shared by Derek Fisher (@dereklfisher) on

More from Genesis Robles
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live