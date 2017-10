The Weeknd teased a collaboration with the one, the only, Marvel Comics when he posted a picture of what seems to be his eyes on the infamous red square that marvel is known for using. Fans are so anxious on his page asking for more! We can already predict “Starboy” being a character. Cannot wait to see what superpowers he has!

Comic-Con New York || October 7th @marvel A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Sep 30, 2017 at 11:01am PDT