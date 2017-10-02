Win Tickets To See PnB Rock Live

By Jenny Boom Boom
Image courtesy Garde Arts Center

PnB Rock is coming to the Garde Arts Center in November and we want you to be in the building.

PnB Rock will perform live in concert at the Garde Arts Center in New London on Saturday November 11th. The all ages event features special guests Moe Steele, Franc Grams, and Jus Cuz. Tickets are on sale now at gardearts.org, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

