Hot Morning Crew Interview with Author of “Wolf of Wall Street” – Jordan Belfort

Ever seen the movie, “Wolf of Wall Street?” Well if you click the link below, you can hear Jordan Belfort discuss his new book, and keys points on how to be successful.
Q: You’ve remade your career as a motivational speaker. What’s different in your message on this new tour? A: The big difference is that I’m giving all the profits away (to Stratton Oakmont’s financial victims). … One of my messages is that success without ethics and integrity is not success. For me, a lack of ethics cost me everything. You don’t cut corners to get rich. It takes a little longer when you’re playing by the book, but you’re building a foundation on concrete, not sand.