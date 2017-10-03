Hot Morning Crew Interview with Author of “Wolf of Wall Street” – Jordan Belfort

Q: You’ve remade your career as a motivational speaker. What’s different in your message on this new tour? A: The big difference is that I’m giving all the profits away (to Stratton Oakmont’s financial victims). … One of my messages is that success without ethics and integrity is not success. For me, a lack of ethics cost me everything. You don’t cut corners to get rich. It takes a little longer when you’re playing by the book, but you’re building a foundation on concrete, not sand.

A post shared by Jordan Belfort (@jordanbelfortofficial) on Feb 18, 2015 at 1:47pm PST