The NBA Shakes Up Format to its All-Star Game

The NBA is doing away with its traditional East vs. West All-Star game format.

Ever wondered how your favorite player would ball with someone who plays in the opposite conference? Well wonder no more.

Today the NBA announced it will get rid of the East vs. West format in favor of a newer, more exciting captain and draft style. Captains are decided by the players with the most votes, then those two get to draft their own teams regardless of conference. Starters (those with the most votes) are picked first.

Another good change to the way things used to be done, is the voting process. Now votes will be split in three ways: 50% will be fan voting, 25% will be players, and 25% will be the media.

Glad to see the voting get revamped to give lesser known players who derserve to go but get left behind because of fans voting for more popular players.

The next All-Star game will take place in Los Angeles’ Staples Center (home to the LA Lakers and Clippers).

Source: ESPN