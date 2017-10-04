Caliente En la Mañana! Jacob Forever!

By Stevey Newnez
Filed Under: Jacob Forever

What’s HOT in the Spanish industry Stevey?

In 2005, Michel left the group. With the departure of Michel, Alexander called Jacob Forever, director of the non-professional group Made in Cuba who had done important work with Pachito Alonso and Eddy K, among others. Nando Pro also came to join as a music producer and DJ, and Gente D’Zona increased their original format of two members to three: Jacob Forever, Alexander and Nando Pro. In March 2013, Gente D’ Zona announced the separation of Alexander and Jacob Forever.

#rilerjacob #jacobforever bendiciones para el mundo entero #quiereme #invictos #sitebusco

A post shared by Jacob Forever (@jacobforever01) on

Jacob Forever

More from Stevey Newnez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live