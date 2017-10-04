Gabrielle Union Gets Candid About Her ‘8 or 9 Miscarriages’

Gabrielle Union opened up about her struggles with pregnancy.

Gabrielle Union got real with the public by detailing her struggles with such a touchy issue for women like infertility. In her memoir, she talks about suffering several miscarriages while trying to have a baby with NBA star Dwyane Wade.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union revealed in the new book, pulled up by People Wednesday. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

This had to take a lot of courage to reveal something so personal to the public. For that Gabby should be commended.

This bombshell along with other personal details is sure to be in her anticipated book slated to release Oct. 17 called We’re Going to Need More Wine.