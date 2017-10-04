Gabrielle Union Gets Candid About Her ‘8 or 9 Miscarriages’

Gabby shares her deep and dark secrets in memoir By Chuck West
Filed Under: Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Gabrielle Union attends the TIFF/InStyle/HFPA Party during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Windsor Arms Hotel on September 10, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union opened up about her struggles with pregnancy.

Gabrielle Union got real with the public by detailing her struggles with such a touchy issue for women like infertility. In her memoir, she talks about suffering several miscarriages while trying to have a baby with NBA star Dwyane Wade.

“I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union revealed in the new book, pulled up by People Wednesday. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

This had to take a lot of courage to reveal something so personal to the public. For that Gabby should be commended.

This bombshell along with other personal details is sure to be in her anticipated book slated to release Oct. 17 called We’re Going to Need More Wine.

More from Chuck West
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Your New Job Is Waiting

Listen Live