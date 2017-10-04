Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club to Hold Fundraiser for Disaster Relief in Puerto Rico

Jay-Z lending another hand for those in need after hurricane Maria.

Hov has been really supportive with all his humanitarian aid as of late. In this latest act of kindness, the mogul is said to have loaned out his 40/40 club in an effort to raise money for the Disaster Relief in Puerto Rico.

The event is an invite-only charity occasion by the Puerto Rican Family Institute and Big & Little Skills Academy. Attendees are asked to donate money or much needed supplies like batteries, solar lamps, and flashlights.

All supplies collected will be flown out to Puerto Rico Thursday.

