Tory Lanez took to his social media to reveal the name of his new album.

Lanez has been dropping heat each week in anticipation of his new album slated to drop some time this fall. With singles like ‘Shooters’ and ‘Skrt Skrt’ the artist is building momentum. In addition to those releases, Tory will be dropping a new single with Future called ‘Real Thing’ tomorrow.

His sophomore album will be called Memories Don’t Die.

Album Name … "Memories Don't Die" — Tory Lanez #SWAVEY (@torylanez) October 5, 2017

Who’s excited for the Tory Lanez project?