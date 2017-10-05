Uh oh! Netflix is Raising Its Prices

Netflix and chill not as cheap as it used to be.

Yes, you heard right.

Netflix is raising its prices. However, before you trip and lose your minds, just know the price hike is $1-2 and is only on two of the three plans offered by the streaming provider.

Starting in November, subscribers to the standard and premium plans will see a price increase of a couple dollars per month, from $9.99 to $10.99 and $11.99 to $13.99. The basic plan will stay at $7.99.

Hey, this is the price you pay for watching high-quality content.

