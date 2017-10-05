Uh oh! Netflix is Raising Its Prices

Prices will be raised on two of its three plans By Chuck West
Filed Under: Netflix
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 19: In this photo illustration the Netflix logo is seen on September 19, 2014 in Paris, France. Netflix September 15 launched service in France, the first of six European countries planned in the coming months. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Netflix and chill not as cheap as it used to be.

Yes, you heard right.

Netflix is raising its prices. However, before you trip and lose your minds, just know the price hike is $1-2 and is only on two of the three plans offered by the streaming provider.

Starting in November, subscribers to the standard and premium plans will see a price increase of a couple dollars per month, from $9.99 to $10.99 and $11.99 to $13.99. The basic plan will stay at $7.99.

Netflix-price-hike

Hey, this is the price you pay for watching high-quality content.

Source

