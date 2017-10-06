Caliente En La Mañana! Tito El Bambino!

Gracias a todas las personas que desde NY aportan su granito de arena para que Puerto Rico se levante. Ya las donaciones están en la Isla listas para entregarlas a las personas afectadas por el huracán María. Yo personalmente estaré entregando. ¡Gracias por confiar en mi! Thanks to all the people who make this world a better one. From NY they have come to make all the efforts to have the donations here in Puerto Rico to all the people affected by hurricane Maria. I will be giving them personally. @ameelouishia @ny_auto_detail_n_paint @kaguiar4 @gbb68foundation Dios los bendiga. #juntossomosmas #PR 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🙌🙏❤️#dhltransport @ladispuertadetierra

A post shared by Tito "El Bambino" (El Patrón) (@titobambinoelpatron) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT