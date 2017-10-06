Caliente En La Mañana! Tito El Bambino!

By Stevey Newnez
What's HOT in the Spanish Industry Stevey?

Efraín David Fines Nevares (born October 5, 1981) known professionally as Tito “El Bambino” is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter. He rose to fame as Tito of the duo Héctor & Tito.In 2010, his song, “El Amor“, written with Joan Ortiz Espada, was awarded Latin Song of the Year by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). He was awarded Songwriter of the Year at the 2011 ASCAP. He recently has been a big help to Puerto Rico hurricane Relief!

Gracias a todas las personas que desde NY aportan su granito de arena para que Puerto Rico se levante. Ya las donaciones están en la Isla listas para entregarlas a las personas afectadas por el huracán María. Yo personalmente estaré entregando. ¡Gracias por confiar en mi! Thanks to all the people who make this world a better one. From NY they have come to make all the efforts to have the donations here in Puerto Rico to all the people affected by hurricane Maria. I will be giving them personally. @ameelouishia @ny_auto_detail_n_paint @kaguiar4 @gbb68foundation Dios los bendiga. #juntossomosmas #PR 🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🙌🙏❤️#dhltransport @ladispuertadetierra

🔥#dilelaverdad #brillo #titoelbambino

Love You Puerto Rico!

