Cam Newton has been catching a lot of flack for disrespecting a female sports reported by laughing at her question. The heat from the media and fans, coupled with the fact that Dannon Yogurt dropped him from their Oikos brand really has Cam shook. He released, what seems like a sincere apology. Do you think he meant it? Do you think he deserved to lose a sponsor over that moment? Check out the apology below.