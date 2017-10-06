Lil Yachty and Young Thug Party Hard in ‘On Me’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Yachty and Young Thug have teamed up for a wild new party video, “On Me.”

Related: Lil Yachty Hits the Beach for ‘Better’ Video



Filmed at the Ace Hotel in New York City, the video follows the pair as they frolic in a room filled with people who seem rather disinterested in the rappers trading verses from the song and more focused on playing with fidget spinners.

The visual includes plenty of surreal moments, including an older woman doing yoga and a magician. Offset from Migos also has a cameo.

The true star of the video is a cute puppy who gets plenty of screen time throughout the clip.

“On Me” is taken from an upcoming Quality Control compilation, Control the Streets Volume One.

Check out the new clip, which contains some explicit language and imagery, now at Radio.com.