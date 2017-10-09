Kodak Black Indicted for Sexual Assault

By Scott T. Sterling

Kodak Black was indicted today (Oct. 9) on first-degree sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in 2016 (via Pitchfork).

Born Dieuson Octave, the rapper was released from jail and put on probation earlier this year on separate charges.

He was originally arrested in November 2016 for the assault on a woman at a Comfort Inn and Suites in Florence County, South Carolina earlier that year in February.

A trial date has yet to be set.