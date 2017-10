Newcomer to the Game, straight from Queens, New York, Mike Classic joined Big Regg to talk about the beginning when he was in high school, getting on cyphers, and dropping tapes.

Mike gained attention this year with his hit single “WOOSAH” and now he’s working on an EP he’s going to drop before the end of 2017, which will show his entire range as an artist.

Hear more “STR8T Talk” with Mike Classic below: