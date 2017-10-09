Win Tickets To Haunted Graveyard @ Lake Compounce

By Kid Fresh
Image courtesy Lake Compounce

HOT 93.7 wants you to join us for the scares and thrills of Lake Compounce’s Haunted Graveyard, and you can win tickets all this week.

It’s “Jason versus Kid Fresh” on Friday the 13th at the haunted Graveyard at Lake Compounce! Kid Fresh will be broadcasting live from 5pm to 10pm at the Haunted Graveyard, where your worst nightmares come to life as you walk through a variety of different haunted houses ranging from a slaughterhouse to a torture chamber dungeon to a zombie hospital!

Plus, every hour while Kid Fresh is there, he’ll pick 13 people every hour who will get admission for only $13! The Friday the 13th fun doesn’t stop once you get to the Haunted Graveyard.  13 Jasons will be roaming Lake Compounce all night, and each one will be giving away a prize every hour! Find him and win big!!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Kid Fresh.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to Lake Compounce’s Haunted Graveyard… just in time for Friday the 13th!

