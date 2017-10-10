Porsche is Starting a Car Subscription Service

Yes, you heard right!

Porsche is starting a “subscription service” that will give access to a number of its sports cars and SUVs for a hefty price tag of $2000 a month.

That’s 2 Racks!

This special service will begin next month in November as a pilot program set in the Atlanta area. The CEO for North America operations, Klaus Zellmer, said the company is doing it because of the “customers’ desire to experience our sports cars.”

So what cars do you get access to for $2000, you ask?

A $2,000-per-month Porsche Passport membership would give customers access to models such as the 718 Boxster, the 718 Cayman S, and six other Porsche models.

The more expensive $3,000-per-month plan gives a user the ability to drive one of 22 models, such as a Cayenne E-Hybrid.

Thankfully, for such a hefty price tag, the Porsche Passport subscription covers vehicle tax and registration, insurance, maintenance, and detailing. However, in order to get into this club you need to pay a $500 activation fee first before you submit to a credit check.

If you ever had the dream of hopping in and out of a new Porsche, then this is the program for it!

